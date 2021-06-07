https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bf3fa0bbafd42ff585eddc
Democrats made limited use of the Congressional Review Act to strike Trump-era rules immediately from the books….
A review concluded that there were 5,636 family-child separations from mid-2017 to January 2021, but that only 3,913 children fell under the task force’s scope….
More than 2,100 children separated at the border by the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” program “have not yet been reunified” with their parents, according to the task force working to reunite…
Welcome to the latest installment of what we’re hoping to make a biennial practice: an after-action review of FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasts, which in thi……