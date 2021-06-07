https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/new-tom-macdonald-anti-sjw-music-video-featuring-blaire-white-goes-mega-viral-tops-itunes-charts/
Rapper Tom MacDonald is once again topping the iTunes charts with an incredible music video slamming woke social justice warriors.
The stunning video for his new song “Snowflakes” also features popular right-wing political commentator Blaire White.
“I hear ’em preaching at a protest that hatred’s the problem, but hating straight men, white folks, and Christians is common. Coca Cola telling people they should be less white — they preaching tolerance but if you disagree, they fight,” MacDonald raps. “There’s a race war here, elections based on fear — Black lives only matter once every four years.”
“Snowflakes” reached #1 on the iTunes all-genre sales listing on Friday afternoon, beating out BTS’ “Butter (Cooler Remix).”
As of Monday evening, the video had been viewed 3,664,399 times.
MacDonald previously topped the charts with his video for “Fake Woke.”