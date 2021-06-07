https://americanconservativemovement.com/2021/06/07/no-donald-trump-does-not-have-to-run-for-congress-to-become-speaker-of-the-house/

When Donald Trump did a radio interview with Wayne Allyn Root last week, the conservative host floated the idea that Trump could run for Congress in Florida and become Speaker of the House, to which the former president responded, “That’s so — that’s so interesting.” He went on to call it a good idea.

It’s not a good idea for one big reason: It’s not necessary. He doesn’t have to run for Congress because he doesn’t have to be a member of the House of Representatives to become Speaker of the House. The Constitution is clear on the requirements and being part of the lower chamber isn’t one of them.

With a Republican majority in the House, they can vote to make United States private citizen Donald J. Trump the Speaker of the House. Few people seem to know this since the Speaker of the House has always been a member of the House of Representatives, but there’s no Constitutional requirement for him to be an active elected official. He simply needs to be elected by a majority of current members of the House of Representatives in order to become second in the line of succession to the presidency.

Instead of focusing on winning his own election, he needs to do a few things. First and foremost, he needs to speak to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and get his backing on the idea. He’ll tell McCarthy that he’ll help them win back a huge majority in the House, then will assume the role of Speaker for two years. Before the 2024 election, he will step down and allow McCarthy to be voted into the role.

Then, he has to meet with the GOP and their affiliated Congressional PACs to lay out the plan. They will object, but with McCarthy’s backing they will not be able to object. Their caveat will be that Trump will have to back some of their RINO candidates, and other than Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Trump will probably agree.

Lastly, he needs to put his PAC and coveted endorsements towards making Congress red again. They need to make it a national campaign with focus on winning the most contentious races. It needs to be positioned as a referendum against Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and their failures in leadership of this nation. Even at this early stage of Democrat control in DC, there has been plenty of buyers’ remorse expressed by Democrats.

Donald Trump can be the next Speaker of the House without getting a single vote next year. With a Republican majority, the only votes he’ll need are from a majority of Representatives in January, 2023.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

NOQ Report and ACM Newsletter

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

