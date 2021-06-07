https://www.dailywire.com/news/no-more-snowflakes-chart-topping-rapper-goes-viral-after-releasing-anti-woke-song

Independent artist Tom McDonald’s new rap song mocking “snowflakes” is going viral on YouTube, racking up more than 3.5 million views in 72 hours.

The Canadian-born artist told Inked Magazine earlier this year that when he started out he rhymed about girls, guns, and other typical topics. “I didn’t know much about [hip-hop], but that’s what my favorite rappers were rapping about so that’s what I did,” MacDonald said. “Four years ago, after a pretty lengthy battle with alcoholism, I had a really massive mental lapse and a bad breakdown that lasted the better part of a year. During the rehabilitation process, I cleaned myself up, figured out what was important to me and what I wanted to talk about. It was the worst thing that ever happened to me, but also the best thing that ever happened. It taught me who I was, essentially.”

What he was, it turned out, was a free-thinker intent on standing up to the ‘woke’ culture. He first came to fame with the 2018 single, “White Boy,” a song about rejecting collective guilt over racism:

“You can’t just label me racist ’cause I’m related to people

Who did some terrible s*** way back before I was alive

My parents brought me up to treat everyone as an equal

I refuse to feel ashamed ’cause of my pretty blue eyes.

From there, his star rose quickly, leading the Inked profile to describe him as “one of the most talked about new artists in hip-hop, with one of the most divisive personas the genre has ever seen.”

But a growing profile hasn’t softened McDonald’s rhymes. His latest release, “Snowflakes” is as hard-hitting as any of his previous work:

If you lie to the government, they’ll put you in prison.

But when they lie to all of us, it’s called being a politician.

You think taking guns away will save our kids from the killings.

But your pro-choice abortion kills way more children.

Of the snowflakes of the title, McDonald says,

Trigger warnings used to be on TV for seizures

And now they’re everywhere to protect millennials’ feelings…

Y’all are so fake, oh no

The forecast said that there’d be snowflakes, whoa

You can make us see it your way, no way

Gasoline and propane, more flames, oh no

No more snowflakes

Though largely ignored by the corporate music complex, MacDonald, a former professional wrestler, has released eight albums, and many of his singles have more than 10 million YouTube views. In an interview with the Daily Wire, he said his father told him, “You may be a rapper, but what you’re doing right now is rock ‘n’ roll. It’s more about the truth and less about the music.”

McDonald says it was his love of rapper Eminem that inspired him to try his own hand in the genre, and he recently bought an NFT, that is a cryptocurrency token, that allowed him legal use of the megastar’s instrumental for “Stan’s Revenge” for $100,000. But McDonald wasn’t just collecting memorabilia from a favorite artist. He used the tune to create his own work — three-minute track, titled ‘Dear Slim,” in reference to Eminem’s nickname Slim Shady, that has scored almost 8 million views since it hit YouTube on May 14.

Divisive or not, McDonald’s success suggests a massive market for pop music that doesn’t toe the typical left-wing line.

