BIZARRE WARNING: WHO Boss Warns Trump of ‘More Body Bags’ After He Threatened to Defund Agency
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.08.20
WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a cryptic threat to the United States Wednesday; warning of “more body bags” after President Trump hinted he may defund the agency over its ties to China.
“If you don’t want many more body bags you refrain from politicizing it – please quarantine politicizing COVID,” WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
“My short message is please quarantine politicizing COVID – the unity of your country will be very important to defeat this dangerous virus. Without unity we assure you even any country that may have a better system will be in more trouble. That’s our message,” he said.
“The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy, they should come together to fight it and the rest of G-20 should come together to fight it, and the rest of the world should come together and fight it,” he said.
“We will have many body bags in front of us if we don’t behave,” he said. “When there are cracks at [the] national level and global level, that is when the virus succeeds.”
BREAKING: Trump Issues Statement, Says China Should Pay ‘Ten Trillion Dollars’ for CoVID Pandemic
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.04.21
President Trump released a statement on the global COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed millions of lives; saying the Chinese Government should pay “ten trillion dollars” in damages to countries afflicted by the disease.
“Now everyone, even the so-called ‘enemy’ are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China virus coming from the Wuhan Lab,” said Trump though his press office.
President Trump to China: you owe us $10 trillion in biological war reparations.
“China should pay ten trillion dollars to America, and the world, for the death and destruction they have caused,” he added.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.