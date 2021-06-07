https://hannity.com/media-room/no-pressure-secretary-of-state-cant-say-how-admin-will-pressure-china-on-covid-probe/

BIZARRE WARNING: WHO Boss Warns Trump of ‘More Body Bags’ After He Threatened to Defund Agency

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.08.20

WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a cryptic threat to the United States Wednesday; warning of “more body bags” after President Trump hinted he may defund the agency over its ties to China.

“If you don’t want many more body bags you refrain from politicizing it – please quarantine politicizing COVID,” WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

“My short message is please quarantine politicizing COVID – the unity of your country will be very important to defeat this dangerous virus. Without unity we assure you even any country that may have a better system will be in more trouble. That’s our message,” he said.

“The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy, they should come together to fight it and the rest of G-20 should come together to fight it, and the rest of the world should come together and fight it,” he said.

“We will have many body bags in front of us if we don’t behave,” he said. “When there are cracks at [the] national level and global level, that is when the virus succeeds.”

