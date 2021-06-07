https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/ny-times-spin-on-status-of-h-r-1-and-what-trump-shattered-sounds-like-it-came-straight-from-the-dnc/

As we told you yesterday, Dem Sen. Joe Manchin’s announcement about not supporting H.R. 1 sparked another meltdown on the Left. Meanwhile, here’s how the New York Times framed the story:

New York Times tweet or Democratic Party talking point? It’s hard to tell the difference anymore.

The DNC couldn’t have put it any better themselves. Way to go, NY Times!

Oh, and one more thing:

The “praise for crossing the aisle” thing only happens when it’s a Republican crossing over to support a Democrat initiative.

