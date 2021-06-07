https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/ny-times-spin-on-status-of-h-r-1-and-what-trump-shattered-sounds-like-it-came-straight-from-the-dnc/

As we told you yesterday, Dem Sen. Joe Manchin’s announcement about not supporting H.R. 1 sparked another meltdown on the Left. Meanwhile, here’s how the New York Times framed the story:

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he will not vote for the Democrats’ far-reaching bill to combat voter suppression and restore ethical controls on the presidency shattered by Donald Trump. https://t.co/weiP8TKCRc — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 6, 2021

New York Times tweet or Democratic Party talking point? It’s hard to tell the difference anymore.

Just shamelessly reprint that DNC press release. 🙄 — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) June 6, 2021

If it would be helpful we could send a few copies of the bill in question to the New York Times offices so your reporters wouldn’t have to rely solely on Democrat press releases and talking points to report on it. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 6, 2021

The DNC couldn’t have put it any better themselves. Way to go, NY Times!

Not opinion, NYT straight-up running Democrat talking points and calling it news. https://t.co/pmjKUApOOu — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 6, 2021

This is why @nytimes readers are so misinformed. They’re being fed Pravda. https://t.co/yfFQDSsWPy — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) June 7, 2021

This tweet reads like a high school journalist aspiring to write like a Pravda reporter but not quite nailing the conceit of publishing news. https://t.co/GTxpUbBNo3 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 6, 2021

What election law ethical controls were shattered under Donald Trump? Seriously… what Federal voter laws were changed under the Trump administration? The answer is none. Journalism is dead as a doornail. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 7, 2021

Oh, and one more thing:

Manchin is being demonized for bucking his party. Remember when John McCain was celebrated for doing the same? https://t.co/F1ilhJl4gt — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 6, 2021

The “praise for crossing the aisle” thing only happens when it’s a Republican crossing over to support a Democrat initiative.

