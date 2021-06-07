https://www.dailywire.com/news/nyc-prep-school-parents-deploy-mobile-billboards-outside-schools-protesting-curriculum

Parents from elite New York City schools are attempting to get the attention of school officials by placing mobile billboards outside of multiple schools on Monday.

As reported by the New York Post last week:

Each sign truck will be parked outside a school during dropoff and pickup with one of the following slogans emblazoned on the sides: “DIVERSITY NOT INDOCTRINATION” “TEACH HOW TO THINK, NOT WHAT TO THINK” “WOKE SCHOOL? SPEAK OUT”

The organization told Fox News that as of Monday morning, the billboards had been put up outside of Brearley School, The Dalton School and Trinity School.

The group organizing the protest — reported to cost $10,000 — is a collection of anonymous parents that goes by the name “Prep School Accountability.”

The group’s website stated that they are “a group of concerned parents who believe there is a better way to promote diversity and inclusivity at leading independent schools in NYC without sacrificing quality education for all students.”

It went on to explain, “In recent years, a new orthodoxy has emerged at our schools, dividing our communities based on immutable characteristics such as race, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation. As a result, the core tenets of high-quality education—uniting all children and families through a love and appreciation for learning and community spirit—have gone by the wayside.”

“Schools should unite us, not divide us,” it added. “To save our schools, administrators must ensure academic rigor and intellectual integrity are requirements of any core curriculum while respecting parents as the primary moral educators of their children. We hope to contribute to a necessary and ongoing dialogue surrounding diversity education to achieve diversity, inclusion, and quality education for all students.”

Below the statement is a form that allows parents to submit their own stories if they or their child has “witnessed concerning content or been part of a troubling experience regarding NYC prep school curricula,” adding that submissions are completely anonymous.

One of the group’s leaders spoke to the Post, saying that the group cares about diversity, noting, “we are not all white.”

He explained, “What we want is a balanced view of it and a balanced curriculum. We have white, black, Indian, Asian, gay, straight parents who are not on board with a lot of this radical stuff. And it’s a mistake to make this a left-vs.-right issue. It’s across the board. Liberals used to value free speech and revere people like Martin Luther King. Not so much anymore.”

He added, “One 11-year-old girl I know of came home [from school] crying and saying, ‘Why are white people so bad?’ I also know of a black kid who came home and was puzzled as why black people were better than everyone else.”

Another parent in the Prep School Accountability group told the outlet, “In the past six weeks this movement has snowballed.”

“We’re focused on New York City but people are finding out that it’s everywhere. The problem is that even though most private school parents consider themselves liberal Democrats, you only read about this stuff in conservative media,” he added. “Until it crosses into all media, a lot of people will still be in the dark or they’ll think it’s all some exaggeration. It’s all over the place.”

“Everyone is still deathly afraid of speaking publicly,” a private school parent told the Post. “They’re scared to even talk to their friends. What middle-aged white guy working in a bank would dare speak out? They’d be fired tomorrow.”

Dalton School parents recently made headlines after they spoke out against videos that contained the topic of masturbation that were shown to children in first grade, as reported by The Daily Wire.

