Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are releasing an animated music video series through Netflix that is aimed at teaching children about taxes, government, and elections.

It’s called “We the People.”

The trailer for the video series, described as “delightful” by CNN, lists numerous stars from the music industry who will lend their talents to the project. Among those are H.E.R., Bebe Rexha, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Adam Lambert.

“The show combines music and animation to educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people,” claims the show’s description.

The series will be composed of 10 music videos each tackling an issue or concept related to civics education.

“Some of our favorite artists got together with amazing animators to remix civics—and the result is a lot better than what we had in school,” tweeted Obama from his social media account.

Netflix announced the partnership with the Obamas to produce new streaming content in May 2018. They have helped produce a documentary about U.S. trade with China called “American Factory,” and Michelle Obama also stars in a puppet show teaching kids about healthy cooking called “Waffles + Mochi.”

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” Mrs. Obama said at the time.

“Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share,” she added.

The former president also said then that they were not going to use the platform to attack then-President Donald Trump, or to fight against news outlets he disfavored, like Fox News.

The cartoon series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on the Fourth of July.

