https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/objective-journalism-is-dead-brian-stelters-softest-of-softballs-for-jen-psaki-caught-the-attention-of-sen-ted-cruz-others/
During the early days of the Obama presidency, a reporter gained lapdog status by asking the president what “enchanted” him the most about his first 100 days in office. The reporter in question wasn’t CNN’s Brian Stelter, but that water-carrying spirit was alive and well during his interview with Biden press secretary Jen Psaki. Here’s part one of the two-fer:
Brian Stelter to @PressSec:
“What does the press get wrong when covering Biden’s agenda… What do you think we get wrong?” pic.twitter.com/h44JCb6WZB
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2021
What a hard-hitting question! Sen. Ted Cruz and Glenn Greenwald summed is up this way:
“How can we better serve you, Master?” https://t.co/kC9MuCfuHQ
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 7, 2021
Have I been a bad boy, Jen?
I want to be a good boy. pic.twitter.com/GrjYz0Pm5G
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 6, 2021
Nailed it!
Fortunately for Psaki, CNN’s media correspondent brought more than one softball with him to lob at her. How’s this for teeing one up?
“You have a daughter going into kindergarten, I have a daughter going into pre-k, and I think to myself what kind of country is this going to be when they are our age? Do you fear that given the craziness we’re seeing from the GOP?” – @BrianStelter to @PressSec @jrpsaki pic.twitter.com/d3zG2UQpA6
— Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) June 6, 2021
There’s nothing more inspiring than watching a media firefighter challenge a public official. Too bad that didn’t happen during this particular interview.
Missed opportunity to get Jen’s favorite ice cream flavor. https://t.co/c0mfxFrn8e
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 6, 2021
Gosh, I don’t remember Brian asking Kayleigh a question like this … lol https://t.co/6tW25fNvJN
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 7, 2021
The contrast in approaches couldn’t be more glaring.
Why doesn’t he just check his email?
— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 6, 2021
What a damn joke the media is.
— Michael (@Cubs88Hawks) June 6, 2021
“Do you fear the power of politicians unchecked by a sycophantic press corps when the president is Democrat? I’m sorry if that question was too direct, let’s talk about our kids’ favorite cartoon songs.”
— Razor (@hale_razor) June 6, 2021
Objective journalism is dead.
— BillHobson (@BillHobson1) June 6, 2021
RIP.
— Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) June 6, 2021
— Antoine Roquentin (@DoThePlague) June 6, 2021