https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/objective-journalism-is-dead-brian-stelters-softest-of-softballs-for-jen-psaki-caught-the-attention-of-sen-ted-cruz-others/

During the early days of the Obama presidency, a reporter gained lapdog status by asking the president what “enchanted” him the most about his first 100 days in office. The reporter in question wasn’t CNN’s Brian Stelter, but that water-carrying spirit was alive and well during his interview with Biden press secretary Jen Psaki. Here’s part one of the two-fer:

Brian Stelter to @PressSec: “What does the press get wrong when covering Biden’s agenda… What do you think we get wrong?” pic.twitter.com/h44JCb6WZB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2021

What a hard-hitting question! Sen. Ted Cruz and Glenn Greenwald summed is up this way:

“How can we better serve you, Master?” https://t.co/kC9MuCfuHQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 7, 2021

Have I been a bad boy, Jen? I want to be a good boy. pic.twitter.com/GrjYz0Pm5G — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 6, 2021

Nailed it!

Fortunately for Psaki, CNN’s media correspondent brought more than one softball with him to lob at her. How’s this for teeing one up?

“You have a daughter going into kindergarten, I have a daughter going into pre-k, and I think to myself what kind of country is this going to be when they are our age? Do you fear that given the craziness we’re seeing from the GOP?” – @BrianStelter to @PressSec @jrpsaki pic.twitter.com/d3zG2UQpA6 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) June 6, 2021

There’s nothing more inspiring than watching a media firefighter challenge a public official. Too bad that didn’t happen during this particular interview.

Missed opportunity to get Jen’s favorite ice cream flavor. https://t.co/c0mfxFrn8e — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 6, 2021

Gosh, I don’t remember Brian asking Kayleigh a question like this … lol https://t.co/6tW25fNvJN — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 7, 2021

The contrast in approaches couldn’t be more glaring.

Why doesn’t he just check his email? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 6, 2021

What a damn joke the media is. — Michael (@Cubs88Hawks) June 6, 2021

“Do you fear the power of politicians unchecked by a sycophantic press corps when the president is Democrat? I’m sorry if that question was too direct, let’s talk about our kids’ favorite cartoon songs.” — Razor (@hale_razor) June 6, 2021

Objective journalism is dead. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) June 6, 2021

RIP.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

