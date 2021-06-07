https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/objective-journalism-is-dead-brian-stelters-softest-of-softballs-for-jen-psaki-caught-the-attention-of-sen-ted-cruz-others/

During the early days of the Obama presidency, a reporter gained lapdog status by asking the president what “enchanted” him the most about his first 100 days in office. The reporter in question wasn’t CNN’s Brian Stelter, but that water-carrying spirit was alive and well during his interview with Biden press secretary Jen Psaki. Here’s part one of the two-fer:

What a hard-hitting question! Sen. Ted Cruz and Glenn Greenwald summed is up this way:

Nailed it!

Fortunately for Psaki, CNN’s media correspondent brought more than one softball with him to lob at her. How’s this for teeing one up?

There’s nothing more inspiring than watching a media firefighter challenge a public official. Too bad that didn’t happen during this particular interview.

The contrast in approaches couldn’t be more glaring.

RIP.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...