https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/07/oh-honey-blue-check-claims-anti-fatness-is-perpetuated-by-white-supremacy-and-receives-so-much-pushback-she-deletes-and-locks-but-we-got-it/

Sarah Kelly (@THEsarahkelly)claimed that anti-fatness (who knew that was really a thing?) is a perpetuation of white supremacy.

Don’t make that face.

We didn’t write it.

Apparently, if people think you’re fat that’s white supremacy?

Dammit, white people!

Heh.

Sadly, the pushback she received was so bad that she not only protected her tweets BUT deleted it.

Anti-fatness is a perpetuation and enforcement of white supremacist beauty standards. It’s not harmless and it didn’t develop in a vacuum. https://t.co/R1UdGhCgPA — sarah kelly (@thesarahkelly) June 7, 2021

Luckily we were able to snag it.

You know, when everything is fascist, racist, sexist, homophobic, islamophobic, and white supremacy then NOTHING IS. We feel like we’ve been writing that very line for about a decade now.

Oh, that’s because WE HAVE BEEN.

And it’s like these social justice harpies just keep getting denser.

She also has tweets like this one:

Sidenote: Big thanks to folks who helped us with these screenshots. Usually we are better about grabbing them ourselves BUT not this time apparently.

As someone who is fat and trying to diet and exercise right, this critical theory diet bullshit is going to cause a lot of people to die sooner than they otherwise would: https://t.co/AW3H3iLM58 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 7, 2021

So Michell Obama’s “Let’s Move” thing – which was promoting anti-fatness – was, in fact, racist? Who coulda thunk it? I have so much to learn. @PolitiBunny — Dr. Neanderthal Terra Firma (@Creezy_Bear) June 7, 2021

This narrative, this rhetoric, doesn’t help anyone who is heavier, at all. In fact, it just makes them more of a target because this is ridiculous and sounds like another excuse not to just get healthy. And this editor says that from experience.

Stop perpetuating the cycle of self-destruction this enables.

Try that.

***

Related:

Twitter suspends wannabe (yet failed) COVID whistleblower Rebekah Jones and HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Bree Newsome’s batsh*t thread about a ‘coordinated effort’ to turn USA into an apartheid state accidentally hits Biden RIGHT upside the head

What an A*S: Blue-check pastor who wrote a book lecturing others NOT to be a jerk called OUT for being a serious jerk in screenshot-filled thread

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

