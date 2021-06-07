https://magainstitute.com/ep41-oklahoma-cattle-rancher-andrea-hutchison-sounds-the-alarm-on-how-globalists-are-trying-to-regulate-your-burger-out-of-existence/

As the Fauci emails prove, the only difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth is 12-24 months. As we’ve told people for almost three decades, Agenda21 is not some crazy conspiracy theory, it’s an actual United Nations strategic plan by globalists to “transform” (where have we heard THAT term before?) our planet under the rubric of “sustainability.”

Oklahoma cattle rancher Andrea Hutchison has been warning people that the globalists have infiltrated the cattle and beef industries (along with every other food creation and processing industry) and are slowly strangling them with burdensome over-regulation that only serves one purpose: to put cattle ranchers out of business.

NGOs like the World Wildlife Fund not only have seats at the table where industry decisions are discussed, they are driving the agenda. Small, independent meatpackers have been driven out of business and corporate consolidations have left our entire supply of beef in the hands of four transnational conglomerates. Competitive markets have been reduced down to one and that remaining market has been grossly distorted by government involvement.

If this all sounds dire, it is. And both Republicans and Democrats are to blame. We expect Democrats to be anti-American, but it’s inexcusable for Republicans to claim to be representing We the People while at the same time working against our interests. Go to Oklahoma Independent Stockgrowers Association and R-CALF USA to learn more about pending legislation and to sign petitions to preserve and protect our beef.

Here is a list of every Republican on the House and Senate Agriculture Committees.

Contact them and tell them to stop playing politics with your food!

HOUSE

SENATE

