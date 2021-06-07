https://www.dailywire.com/news/one-of-the-nfls-greatest-wide-receivers-ever-is-on-the-move

Julio Jones wasn’t kidding when he told Shannon Sharpe on live TV “I’m out of there, man” regarding his future in Atlanta.

The Tennessee Titans traded for the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver on Sunday, sending a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons. The deal is pending a physical.

The trade sends Jones to an already loaded offense that already includes running back Derrick Henry — the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year — and wide budding wide receiver A.J. Brown. After losing wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency, the Titans needed to add another weapon for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Jones is just what the doctor ordered.

Derrick Henry My goodness, that’s a scary offense. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) June 6, 2021

“Excited to add Julio to the football team,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said on Sunday. “He’s excited to be part of what we’ve got going on in Nashville. It’s a big day for our team.”

Jones’ addition should be a major boost for a passing offense that ranked 25th in yards per game (207.7) in 2019 and 23rd in 2020 (224.2 yds).

“He’s big, he’s fast, he’s tough, he’s great with the ball in his hands, a willing blocker. I think a lot of things that we ask of our receivers … get open, catch and block — he certainly checks those boxes and has done it at a high level in the National Football League,” Robinson said.

Jones is coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro, catching just 51 balls for 771 yards and three touchdowns as he was limited to just nine games due to injury. When healthy, the 32-year old is still one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL.

Even with a down 2020 season, Jones still holds the record for the most receiving yards per game in NFL history with 95.5 yards — nearly 10 yards more than Calvin Johnson who sits in second place all-time. He is 20th all-time in receiving yards and holds the fourth most 100-yard receiving games with 58.

100-yard receiving games since 2011: Julio Jones: 58 (most in NFL) All Titans players combined: 50 pic.twitter.com/b2vxJ7Vm1R — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2021

Current Titans players were thrilled when they heard the news, with left tackle Taylor Lewan and Tannehill posting their excitement on Twitter.

“J Rob is a gangster!! The man is crushing it! @Titans,” Lewan wrote.

J Rob is a gangster!! The man is crushing it! @Titans — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) June 6, 2021

While Tennessee’s passing game will certainly improve with the acquisition, their defense is still a major question mark. The Titans gave up the second most passing touchdowns (36) in football in 2020, and were 29th in passing yards given up. They added former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Bud Dupree in free agency, but Dupree has been inconsistent and his coming off a torn ACL suffered in December.

It also remains to be seen the impact former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s departure — who left to take Atlanta’s head coaching job — will have on Tannehill and the offense. New OC Todd Downing will be tasked with incorporating Jones into an offense that has relied heavily on the run game in previous years.

According to Sportsline.com, after the Jones acquisition, the Titans odds of winning the Super Bowl have jumped from +3500 to +3000 and their odds to win the AFC went from +1800 to +1500.

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

