This video from Five Times August could very well be the inside of a Twitchy editor’s brain … every day.

We spend a lot of time looking at this craziness because you know, not all heroes wear capes.

Or something.

Brad, who we believe is the gent singing, was good enough to compile the crazy into a hilariously scary video and a damn decent song.

Watch:







OUTTAYERDAMINDE.

Welcome to social media, y’all.

Heh.

Yup, this sums up crazy town on lefty social.

I feel like I’m watching the mind of a crazy person 🤪🤪🤪 — Kim (@raeganlady) June 7, 2021

Because … you are.

Awesome 😂 — Ryan Renee (@RyanRenee9) June 7, 2021

Yes.

Awesome and terrifying all in one.

Huzzah.

***

