Pennsylvania Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano said Tuesday he thinks Pennsylvania could have an Arizona-style election audit by July.

“If we had the support with the majority of the members in any committee we do this from, and from the body [Senate] itself, probably July, we could see it,” Mastriano said on Real America’s Voice’s “Just The Truth” with Jena Ellis.

Mastriano, along with fellow Pennsylvania state Sen. Cris Dush and stat Rep. Rob Kauffman, met with Arizona officials and politicians last week to tour the Arizona Republican-backed forensic audit of the 2020 election.

Mastriano said there are several ways the state could issue an election audit. A state Senate committee would use its subpoena powers to send a letter to a county or several counties to declare its intention to issue an audit of votes.

The Pennsylvanian senator said July would be the earliest the state could have an election audit if he could get the support in the legislature. However, he did not say whether he had the support in the legislature to get the audit to pass.

