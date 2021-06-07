https://www.oann.com/peru-choosing-between-2-populist-candidates-in-presidential-run-offs/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=peru-choosing-between-2-populist-candidates-in-presidential-run-offs

UPDATED 6:58 AM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

Peru is experiencing a stunning rise of populism during this year’s electoral season. In a presidential election Sunday, millions of Peruvians headed to polling stations to choose from two main candidates who are both described as “right-wing populists.”

Candidate Keiko Fujimori, who is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, is promising to distribute 40 percent of mining tax revenues among Peruvian citizens.

For his part, candidate Pedro Castillo has promised to break-up the nation’s large monopolies as well as support small and medium businesses.

“It’s necessary to see how citizens mobilize and participate openly without fear, hate, apprehension and without worry,’ stated Castillo. “I believe that in Peru (voters) who were indecisive are no more; those people who were inclined (toward a political party) are no more. Above everything is Peru. Long live Peru.”

Observers say both candidates share similar platforms because left-wing ideas have been discredited by years of economic mismanagement in Peru.

Huge news coming out of Peru: the quick count show socialist candidate Pedro Castillo narrowly winning the presidential election, with 50.2% over far-right candidate Keiko Fujimori’s 49.8% We are still waiting for official results, and the electoral body is not being transparent https://t.co/9OG4NIosts — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) June 7, 2021

