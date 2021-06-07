http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/s2rLXFY0RrE/

A poll released Monday indicates 78 percent of those unwilling to get vaccinated are unlikely to change their mind, as President Joe Biden struggles to reach his vaccination goal.

According to a Gallup poll, among those not planning to be vaccinated, 51 percent say they are “not likely at all” to change their mind and get vaccinated. Another 19 percent say “they are somewhat likely to change their mind and get vaccinated — equivalent to five percent of all U.S. adults.”

The poll notes a total of 24 percent of those surveyed do not plan to be vaccinated, while 12 percent still plan to get vaccinated.

The poll also reports 76 percent of U.S. adults say they plan to be vaccinated or already vaccinated.

But the Washington Post reported President Joe Biden’s vaccine rollout is falling short of getting shots to at least 70 percent of adults by his July 4 goal.

“The United States is averaging fewer than 1 million shots per day, a decline of more than two-thirds from the peak of 3.4 million in April, according to The Washington Post’s seven-day analysis, even though all adults and children over age 12 are now eligible,” the Post stated Sunday.

Breitbart News reported Saturday “nearly one-third of Americans are ‘uncertain’ or ‘unwilling’ to get a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, a Morning Consult survey released this week revealed.”

Biden has, as a result of the slow down, intended to do everything he can to get Americans vaccinated. Those endeavors include beer for vaccinations, and other incentives like “cash giveaways, sports tickets and paid leave, to keep up the pace of vaccinations.” “The more people we get vaccinated, the more success we’re going to have in the fight against this virus,” Biden proclaimed from the White House on June 2. The poll was conducted from May 18-23 via a “Gallup Panel.”

