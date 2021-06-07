http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7NJ44LkQiIc/

Seventy-eight percent of senior Capitol Hill aides believe Republicans will regain the House in 2022, up 12 percent from April, according to a poll released Monday.

The Punchbowl News poll also included responses by party, which showed 57 percent of Democrat Hill staffers believe Republicans will regain control.

Additionally, 99 percent of the Republicans on the Hill believe their party will regain control of the House, ending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) short four-year reign of trying to push through her radical, one-sided agenda.

In comparison, during an April poll from Punchbowl, an overwhelming majority (66 percent) also said they believe the Republicans will reclaim the majority, which includes 36 percent of Democrats respondents, who at the time believed they would lose the House majority.

The survey was conducted anonymously between April 11 and 28 online through Locust Street Group in partnership with Punchbowl News. The survey asked 158 senior Capitol Hill aides, which includes chiefs of staff, legislative directors, communications directors, press secretaries, and staff directors. Punchbowl News previously said the reason for polling aides is while “Members of Congress are the ones with the election certificates, but, in many cases, their aides hold outsized power. Senior staffers are the gatekeepers and, in many cases, the decision-makers.” Recently, the Republican campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), had expanded the list of vulnerable Democrats the committee is looking to pick off and unseat in the midterm election. This now brings NRCC’s initial 47-member list of offensive targets to a full list of 57 vulnerable House Democrat members.

