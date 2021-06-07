https://www.newsmax.com/politics/pompeo-coronavirus-media/2021/06/06/id/1024096/

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday blasted the mainstream media for not wanting to “rock the boat” on the origins of COVID-19 despite indications of a leak at a virology lab in Wuhan, China.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Pompeo recalled efforts in the Trump administration to get to the bottom of the virus origin.

“I was personally determined to do everything I could to help in any way I could to make sure there were fewer loss of lives, to understand where the virus came from — another virus coming from the lab or worse — if this was grossly negligent or intentional,” he said.

But, Pompeo lamented, “the consensus here in Swamp Town was that this was something that we shouldn’t take a look at and not worth questioning whether The New York Times and the Washington Post, they poo-pooed anybody who talked about the lab… they didn’t want to rock the boat.

Pompeo also criticized White House medical adviser and former coronavirus task force member Anthony Fauci for his reluctance to blame China for its role in spread of virus.

“When I hear someone like Dr. Fauci use talking points that could come from the Chinese Communist Party foreign ministry is something that’s inconsistent with making sure we get it right in the United States of America,” he said.

“We ought to get to the bottom of it,” Pompeo said of the COVID-19 origin.

“But when folks find it hard to criticize the Chinese Communist Party with all that they have done, the genocide… or what they did to the people of Hong Kong, when it’s hard to criticize the Chinese Communist Party — it’s very difficult to understand,” Pompeo said.

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

