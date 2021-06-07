https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/president-trump-fauci-pocket-china-video/

President Trump joined Stuart Varney on Varney and Co. on Monday morning. This was after his much anticipated speech in North Carolina over the weekend.

President Trump accused China of the biggest attack on the world in history.

President Trump also accused Dr. Tony Fauci of being in the pocket of China.

President Trump: I always got along with him great but he was wrong on so many fronts. And there’s an example. You look at his emails. They are really horrible. He was in the pocket it would seem, he was in the pocket of, we’re all smart people, he was in the pocket of China. The way he pandered to them and the way he dealt with them… So many emails. I’ve never seen anything like it. You almost think that’s all he could do because of so many emails.

