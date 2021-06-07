https://www.oann.com/president-trump-says-dr-anthony-fauci-is-in-the-pocket-of-china/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trump-says-dr-anthony-fauci-is-in-the-pocket-of-china

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

President Donald Trump slammed both Dr. Anthony Fauci and China for their roles in the Coronavirus pandemic. In an interview on Monday, he stated that Fauci’s released emails suggest that the doctor was in the pocket of China.

“You look at his emails. They are really horrible. He was in the pocket it would seem,” he expressed. “…We’re all smart people, he was in the pocket of China. The way he pandered to them and the way he dealt with them.”

Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 – and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 4, 2021

The 45th President argued the Chinese Communist Party has committed the biggest attack on the world and should pay at least $10 trillion in reparations. He demanded China pay the reparations through 100 percent tariffs on their goods.

“I happen to think it was gross incompetence that this happened, but regardless it was their fault,” he asserted. “It came from China. It came from the lab.”

This comes amid mounting calls for Fauci to either resign or be removed.

