All CNN’s John Berman can say about this clip featuring progressive Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman is “whoa”:

JUST NOW: whoa. “Joe Manchin has become the new Mitch McConnell…Joe Manchin is doing everything in his power to stop democracy.” Dem Rep @JamaalBowmanNY on @Sen_JoeManchin on voting rights and the fillibuster.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/PYBiMo8l0o — John Berman (@JohnBerman) June 7, 2021

Is it a bad thing to be likened to Cocaine Mitch, the Grim Reaper of the GOP? Apparently it’s supposed to be. Not sure why. We’d take it as a compliment.

What an odd endorsement of Manchin. — Will King (@IDoNotConsent__) June 7, 2021

Funny that this guy thinks comparing Manchin to Cocaine Mitch is an insult. I’d bet Cocaine Mitch has a much higher approval rating among West Virginia voters than Joe Biden does https://t.co/58ubmpa19X — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) June 7, 2021

Probably a pretty safe bet.

I think comparing him to Mitch is too kind. Surely there are other historical political figures, both here and in Europe, that it would be much more emotionally satisfying for Democrats to compare him to! Think harder! https://t.co/UX6wqo7bjB — Foster (@foster_type) June 7, 2021

Hitler? Do we hear a Hitler?

Seriously, though, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin not supporting the For the People Act, which is not so much about voting rights as it is … not about voting rights.

John, why do refer to the bill in question as “voting rights”? Can you tell me what removing redistricting from state legislatures has to do with voting rights? What does the DISCLOSE Act portion of the bill have to do with voting rights? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 7, 2021

Nothing. We’re not sure if John Berman actually knows that, but Jamaal Bowman should know it. Joe Manchin knows it.

Maybe Manchin has a backbone and can see these awful policies are bad for the American people and is protecting democracy. — Ben Jones (@NetJones11) June 7, 2021

Ending filibuster is democracy? Packing the courts is democracy? HR1 law is democracy? The amount of gaslighting is amazing in this country. This is the most undemocratic suggestion in the history. https://t.co/EDgidj4scv — Abhi (@abhi_knight00) June 7, 2021

This is just madness. Democracy is not at stake by keeping the filibuster, and not passing HR 1 — full of liberal wishlist goodies. But, you know what? I don’t think @Sen_JoeManchin gives a damn that he’s now the enemy of the far left. https://t.co/jC46TukSHf — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) June 7, 2021

He doesn’t seem to mind, no.

I know there’s stiff competition but @JamaalBowmanNY must be in the top 5 of least serious members of Congress https://t.co/St8w48Zcvc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 7, 2021

Do they believe this is the right avenue to getting Manchin to bend? https://t.co/J6otz9BrKo — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 7, 2021

maybe Joe Machin is just representing the views of his state, a state that Trump won by almost 40% https://t.co/bo3q3LJu3P — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 7, 2021

If we were the Democratic Party right now, we’d want to fight like hell to preserve the filibuster. Because the way things are going, they’re gonna want it sooner than they think:

They’re gonna talk themselves right out of their tenuous majority. https://t.co/fuTRDAF10Q — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 7, 2021

