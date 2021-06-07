https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/protesters-greet-kamala-harris-guatemala-kamala-go-home-trump-won-signs/

Kamala Harris flew to Guatemala this past weekend to discuss the Biden administration’s open borders crisis.

Kamala wants to blame hurricanes, global warming and Trump for the record surge in illegals and fake refugees flooding the US border.

That is insulting and Americans know better.

Kamala was greeted by pro-Trump protesters at the airport this weekend. They told her to go home.

🇪🇸🇺🇸❤️ ¡He visto esto!!!!!https://t.co/iGugWhjWHH I wonder why Kamala´s plane had to turn back from Guatemala…?🤔 LOVE MIS BROTHERS Y SISTERS DE GUATEMALA!!! WE ARE ONE!!! pic.twitter.com/PKNNGhw8Wf — Isabel Fernández (@Isabel_Babel) June 6, 2021

TRENDING: IT’S WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT! Fauci and Top US Doctors Caught! They CONSPIRED to Disqualify Hydroxychloroquine as COVID Treatment — MILLIONS DEAD AS A RESULT

More…

“We’re not against Kamala Harris’s diplomatic visit, but rather her interference and blackmail in return for aid,” said Society In Action, a group of 20 which calls itself “the real civil society,” in a protest with the Veterans’ Association outside the Air Force of #Guatemala. pic.twitter.com/rDqFv7nMGy — El Faro English (@ElFaroEnglish) June 6, 2021

The Floridian Press reported:

But after boarding a new plane and taking the 4 1/2 hour flight to Guatemala, protestors were at the Guatemalan Air Force base waiting for the vice president with open arms and signs. Big signs. One sign simply stated, “Kamala, TRUMP WON,” another told the vice president that “Guatemala as pro-life,” and another want to her to “go home.”

More here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

