White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected criticism of Joe Biden Monday after the President failed to acknowledge the anniversary of D-Day; saying he certainly values the “men who served.”

“President Obama and Trump both commemorated D-Day anniversaries on D-Day, why didn’t President Biden?” asked one reporter.

“I can tell you that, certainly, his value for the role that men and women, uh, the men who served on D-Day. And the memory of them, the families who have kept their memories alive over the course of years… It’s something he’s spoken about many times in the past!” deflected Psaki.

Why didn’t Biden commemorate D-Day? Psaki: [waffle]pic.twitter.com/jfjrZxJRbG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 7, 2021

Joe Biden faced a growing backlash on social media Monday after he failed to recognize the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Europe that ultimately turned the tide during the Second World War.

“The source tells Fox News the fact that Vice President Harris tweeted about D-Day while Biden tweeted about the 1921 Tulsa Massacre on Sunday clearly underscores the administration’s priorities. Roughly 2,500 Americans died on D-Day,” reports Fox News.

“As a veteran I find it reprehensible that the president ends his speeches with ‘God bless the troops,’ which now seems to be in words only. He blatantly forgot to acknowledge the tremendous sacrifice of our greatest generation,” an Afghanistan and Iraq wars veteran told Fox News on Monday.

On the 77th anniversary of #DDay, we honor the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy and liberated a continent. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 6, 2021

“On the 77th anniversary of #DDay, we honor the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy and liberated a continent. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice,” posted Harris.

I met with survivors of the Tulsa Massacre this week to help fill the silence. Because in silence, wounds deepen. And, as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal. pic.twitter.com/0mLMRAhJiD — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2021

“I met with survivors of the Tulsa Massacre this week to help fill the silence. Because in silence, wounds deepen. And, as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal,” wrote Biden on the anniversary of D-Day.

