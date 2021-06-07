https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/rep-marjorie-taylor-green-would-love-see-trump-become-house?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said during an interview on The Water Cooler with host David Brody that she “would love to see” former President Donald Trump become Speaker of the House and then seek the impeachment of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

The freshman Georgia Republican lawmaker said that she “would love to see him bring my articles of impeachment on Joe Biden to the floor,” noting that “we can follow up with” Vice President Harris.

“And then of course I’m all for him running for president again in 2024,” she said, describing Trump as “the best president of my lifetime.”

The Hill has noted that although every Speaker throughout history has been a House member, the Constitution does not state that membership is necessary to serve in the leadership post.

