TGP reporter Jordan Condradson reported on Saturday night that the hand recount portion of the Arizona Audit is winding down.
There are now only 7 untouched pallets of boxes remaining.
ARIZONA AUDIT: Third Shift Counts Ballots ALL NIGHT As The Hand Count Begins To Wind Down — Latest Numbers
Arizona Congressional candidate Josh Barnett posted this on Monday — the Maricopa County ballots will be finished being counted on June 14th.
Ballots will be done being counted on June 14 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) June 6, 2021
Do you know what else happens on June 14th?
President Trump’s Birthday and our Flag Day!
Happy Birthday Mr. President.
And Flag Day is June 14th also!
Hat Tip Bill