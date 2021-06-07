http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ghoNk5YZu9s/

U.S. Capitol Police Assistant Chief Chad Thomas resigned Monday prior to the release of a report regarding the January 6 capitol riot, according to a memo.

According to a memo obtained by Politico from Capitol Police Chief of Staff Salley Wood, Thomas would be “separating from the department.” In the memo, Wood thanked Thomas for his service and announced efforts “to bring in additional resources to assist with the enhancement of its Uniformed Operations in the coming weeks.”

News of Thomas’s resignation comes as the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee prepare to release a report on failed security and intelligence measures from January 6.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has served since the resignation of former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund following the Capitol riot. The Capitol Police Labor Committee stated in February that at least 96 percent of the union’s members voted no confidence in Chief Thomas and 92 percent in Acting Chief Pittman.

“The past week of the impeachment trial showed members of Congress, and the entire country, devastating details of the violence that Capitol Police officers faced during the insurrection. It was the darkest day in the history of the Department,” Union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement at the time.

“The results of our No Confidence vote are overwhelming because our leadership clearly failed us,” Papathanasiou added. “We know because we were there.”

Thomas joined the Capitol Police in 1996 and was later appointed to serve as acting assistant chief of police for uniformed operations in 2019.

