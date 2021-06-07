https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/republicans-flip-mayorship-mcallen-texas-major-border-town-85-hispanic-population/

Republicans are celebrating after Javier Villalobos won the mayor’s race in McAllen, Texas.

McAllen is a major border town of 140,000 and 85% Hispanic.

Recall, Hidalgo County went to Joe Biden by 17 points in the 2020 election.

Republicans flipped the seat in a major win this weekend.

TRENDING: IT’S WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT! Fauci and Top US Doctors Caught! They CONSPIRED to Disqualify Hydroxychloroquine as COVID Treatment — MILLIONS DEAD AS A RESULT

Valley Central reported:

Javier Villalobos defeated Veronica Whitacre in the June 5 runoff election to win the position as McAllen mayor.

Villalobos won the election with 4,744 votes to Whitacre’s 4,538 votes. Villalobos won with 51.11 percent of the election total.

The new mayor had served as commissioner of McAllen’s district one since 2018.

The two candidates garnered the most votes in the initial city election in May.

Villalobos’s term will last four years.