Dear Friend,

It is with a heavy heart that I write to tell you my wife, Nydia Stone has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, which has spread to her lungs. My wife and I are determined to wage both a medicinal and spiritual fight against this newly discovered and aggressive cancer. She is stoic, brave, and in good spirits.

My beautiful wife of 30 years was my rock during my epically corrupt political persecution by Robert Mueller’s thugs and she strongly supported my decision not to provide false testimony against President Trump in return for “leniency” from the biased Judge in my case as proposed by the Special Prosecutor.

Nydia Stone was first seen by the American public when 29 heavily armed FBI agents arriving in 17 vehicles, a government helicopter, and 2 FBI amphibious units, raided our Fort Lauderdale home in the pre-dawn hours of January 25, 2020. Mrs. Stone was paraded in her nightclothes by FBI agents from our home for the benefit of CNN news cameras; the only media outlet allowed in the secured area perimeters set up by the FBI.

My wife attended every day of the Soviet-style show trial I was subjected to in Washington, D.C., before Judge Amy Berman Jackson. As you know I was convicted by a D.C. jury – despite the fact that jury forewoman, Tomeka Hart, had attacked me by name in 2019 on both Twitter and Facebook (as well as attacking President Trump) regarding the actual case in which she had been picked as a juror, hiding these posts using a private setting during jury selection and my trial and deleting them after my faulty conviction. The Judge ruled that Hart’s conduct did not constitute bias!!!

I have no doubt that my wife’s illness was brought on by two years of the relentless stress of Mueller’s vicious attempt to force me to lie against the President lest I die in prison. Only our faith in God delivered me from these corrupt manipulators.

President Donald J. Trump issued me unconditional Pardon on December 23, 2020, citing the bias of the judge as well as the misconduct of the Jury Forewoman in concluding that I had not received a fair trial after my wife released a video calling on the President to issue Clemency in my case.

As if this new deadly diagnosis isn’t bad enough , last month, the Biden Justice Department sued my wife and I for $2.2 million dollars in back taxes in a civil suit in which every legal and factual assertion by the Justice Department is demonstrably false. The phony claim by the Biden Justice Department that the Stones are somehow secretly living a lavish lifestyle is a reprehensible lie that will be indisputably proven at trial.

Although the little insurance that we have left will cover much of my wife’s medical expenses, I have no funds to pay for natural and homeopathic remedies that have been proven effective in the fight against cancer, as well as the basic necessities of living.

Between Internet censorship and the outrageous “guilt by association” claims by ABC NEWS and others which failed to produce any evidence of my involvement or knowledge of the illegal actions of January 6, we have been unable to rebuild our family finances and are struggling for necessities such as housing, utilities, gasoline, groceries as well as the holistic medical care my wife requires which is more expensive than I ever imagined.

That is why I must appeal to you again for your support as my valiant wife fights for her life. Won’t you please help us in this time of distress?

On behalf of the entire Stone family, we appreciate the prayers of the millions of Americans who are praying for us and ask you once more to stand with us.

God Bless You,

Roger Stone

PS- Despite the phony DOJ civil suit against us and the terrifying cancer diagnosis for my beloved wife, our faith in Jesus Christ remains undiminished. With His help- and yours- we will prevail.

