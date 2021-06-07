https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/07/ron-fournier-uses-death-of-soldier-who-helped-liberate-auschwitz-to-remind-us-that-january-6-was-just-like-the-holocaust/

On Saturday, June 5, David Dushman passed away.

If you don’t recognize the name, Dushman was the last surviving Soviet soldier who was involved in the liberation of Auschwitz:

We don’t agree with Kevin Kruse on much, but he’s absolutely right here:

And then there’s Ron Fournier:

Come again?

OK, just wanted to make sure that we’d read that correctly.

And before you ask:

Welp.

Yiiiiiiiikes.

Couldn’t’ve put it better ourselves.

He’s being Ron Fournier.

