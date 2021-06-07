https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/07/ron-fournier-uses-death-of-soldier-who-helped-liberate-auschwitz-to-remind-us-that-january-6-was-just-like-the-holocaust/

On Saturday, June 5, David Dushman passed away.

If you don’t recognize the name, Dushman was the last surviving Soviet soldier who was involved in the liberation of Auschwitz:

David Dushman, the last surviving Allied soldier involved in the liberation of Auschwitz, has died. He was 98. https://t.co/IFJuemyo1p — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) June 6, 2021

We don’t agree with Kevin Kruse on much, but he’s absolutely right here:

Those who liberated the Nazi extermination camps firmly believed that the horrors that happened there needed to be witnessed widely, so they would never happen again. https://t.co/xdyPwgyQxx — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 7, 2021

And then there’s Ron Fournier:

what — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 7, 2021

Come again?

OK, just wanted to make sure that we’d read that correctly.

And before you ask:

no there are not five other tweets — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 7, 2021

Welp.

Yiiiiiiiikes.

This isn’t about some noble radicalization in the face of Trump. This is pure brain melt. https://t.co/0t8tSKO4u4 — John (@Bearcat50) June 7, 2021

Couldn’t’ve put it better ourselves.

For the love of God, what the hell are you doing? — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) June 7, 2021

He’s being Ron Fournier.

