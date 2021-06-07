https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/07/ron-fournier-uses-death-of-soldier-who-helped-liberate-auschwitz-to-remind-us-that-january-6-was-just-like-the-holocaust/
On Saturday, June 5, David Dushman passed away.
If you don’t recognize the name, Dushman was the last surviving Soviet soldier who was involved in the liberation of Auschwitz:
David Dushman, the last surviving Allied soldier involved in the liberation of Auschwitz, has died. He was 98. https://t.co/IFJuemyo1p
— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) June 6, 2021
We don’t agree with Kevin Kruse on much, but he’s absolutely right here:
Those who liberated the Nazi extermination camps firmly believed that the horrors that happened there needed to be witnessed widely, so they would never happen again. https://t.co/xdyPwgyQxx
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 7, 2021
And then there’s Ron Fournier:
History rhymes. 1/6 https://t.co/cb66BU6O24
— Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) June 7, 2021
what
— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 7, 2021
Come again?
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 7, 2021
OK, just wanted to make sure that we’d read that correctly.
And before you ask:
no there are not five other tweets
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 7, 2021
Welp.
Yiiiiiiiikes.
This isn’t about some noble radicalization in the face of Trump. This is pure brain melt. https://t.co/0t8tSKO4u4
— John (@Bearcat50) June 7, 2021
Couldn’t’ve put it better ourselves.
For the love of God, what the hell are you doing?
— Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) June 7, 2021
He’s being Ron Fournier.