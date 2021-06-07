https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/scott-presler-voters-want-truth-senator-corman-listen-constituents-video/

On Sunday afternoon, patriots in Arizona, led by Scott Presler and Arizona’s EZAZ.org teamed up for activism training, followed by a community clean-up.

Scott Presler is a conservative activist who spent two years of his life working to defeat Hillary Clinton. He was then laser-focused on re-electing President Trump. On Sunday he partnered with EZAZ for a conservative activism training where he spoke about registering voters, how to run for office, and how to WIN.

After the training, Scott and a group of volunteers cleaned trash in a local South Phoenix community, another Democrat-run district in need of a clean-up. These patriots worked hard in the 106° heat.

TGP correspondent, Jordan Conradson spoke to Scott about the audits of the 2020 Election that he put all of his efforts into.

Conradson: I want to ask you, what do you think of the [Arizona] audit? Presler: I’m watching and I’m definitely looking at the updates and I even had the opportunity to meet with Senator Fann and kind of hear some inside information that I was told to keep off the record so I respect that. I’m hopeful you know, all we’re looking for is the truth. This isn’t that we’re trying to necessarily and find something but the voters deserve to know the truth and that’s the whole reason behind the audit, so it’s not that we’re trying to find fraud or disprove fraud but we simply just want to show voters that we’re fighting for them and fix the issues. Conradson: What other states are you keeping your eye on? Presler: This year alone I’m going to 26 states so I’m watching nationwide you know. I see a New Hampshire is doing an audit, Georgia, Fulton County I believe is doing an audit, Michigan, Pennsylvania is continuing to push for an audit I know they sent a Pennsylvania delegation here to monitor the audit and again I think the voters just want to find the truth, and they deserve that closure. Conradson: In Pennsylvania, Senator Dave Argall just came out in support of the audit. He said that Arizona’s model is the way to go. Senator Mastriano was leading the charge, he brought it back to Pennsylvania. It all rides on Senate President Jake Corman. do you have anything to say to him, or what do you think he should do? Presler: I would say, Senator, listen to your constituents. I’m sure he’s getting phone calls, I’m certain he’s getting emails in support of the audit and more so in affirmation of doing the audit than in opposition against the audit. If we’re a true representative constitutional republic, then he needs to represent the very people that elected him into office and so I would simply say listen to the voters.

Scott called on Pennsylvania Senate President Jake Corman to do the right thing and “listen” to his constituents.

Even with the audits happening, we have absolutely no time to waste. Scott is doing his part in encouraging others to be conservative activists, but he is only one man.

EZAZ is a local non-profit that is committed to making civic action EASY. Their mission is to “ensure every voice that wants to be heard by their local leaders is educated, equipped, and empowered to be successful in driving their personal policy goals”. We need to empower more leaders in the movement to stand up to legislators and tell them what We The People want to see.

Thank you to the EZAZ team for their patriotic efforts! to learn more about their action, visit EZAZ.org.

Below is the interview with Scott:

