The Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

UPDATED 11:05 AM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

The Supreme Court has ruled that immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) are ineligible to become permanent residents.

In a unanimous decision Monday, the court found that federal law prohibits TPS recipients from getting a green card if they entered the country illegally without being admitted by an immigration officer.

TPS prevents deportation and allows immigrants to work legally in the U.S. if returning to their home country is unsafe due to a humanitarian crisis like a natural disaster or war.

More than 400,000 immigrants currently live in the U.S. under TPS.

