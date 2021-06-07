https://www.oann.com/secy-of-state-antony-blinken-vows-for-a-more-stable-relationship-with-russia/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=secy-of-state-antony-blinken-vows-for-a-more-stable-relationship-with-russia

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken has touted a more stable relationship with Russia ahead of the upcoming Biden-Putin Summit.

In an interview on Monday, Blinken said Joe Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin was due to the recent cyberattacks. However, the summit was planned well before those alleged attacks took place. The secretary added Biden would ask Putin about those attacks even though Moscow has already denied involvement.

Looking forward to joining @POTUS this week on his travel to Europe for the G7, NATO, and U.S.-EU Summits, as well as the President’s meeting with Russian President Putin in Geneva. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 7, 2021

Blinken also claimed there will more contact between Biden and Putin in the future which may result in further concessions to the Kremlin.

“What we also did though was, you know under the law, was issue a national interest waiver with regard to Nordstrom 2 AG and its CEO,” he explained. “There’s a reason that we did that. As a practical matter the physical completion of the pipeline was I think a fait accompli.”

Blinken went on to accuse Russia of “aggressive behavior” without outlining those claims.

