US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is photographed during a press conference at NATO's headquarters in Brussels. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken has touted a more stable relationship with Russia ahead of the upcoming Biden-Putin Summit.

In an interview on Monday, Blinken said Joe Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin was due to the recent cyberattacks. However, the summit was planned well before those alleged attacks took place. The secretary added Biden would ask Putin about those attacks even though Moscow has already denied involvement.

Blinken also claimed there will more contact between Biden and Putin in the future which may result in further concessions to the Kremlin.

“What we also did though was, you know under the law, was issue a national interest waiver with regard to Nordstrom 2 AG and its CEO,” he explained. “There’s a reason that we did that. As a practical matter the physical completion of the pipeline was I think a fait accompli.”

Blinken went on to accuse Russia of “aggressive behavior” without outlining those claims.

