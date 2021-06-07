https://www.oann.com/sen-roy-blunt-urges-president-trump-to-focus-on-midterm-elections/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-roy-blunt-urges-president-trump-to-focus-on-midterm-elections

UPDATED 2:47 PM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) has urged President Trump to ramp up his efforts to help more Republicans get elected for the 2022 midterms. During an interview on Sunday, Blunt referred to Trump as an incredibly popular figure within the Republican party and suggested he could be helpful with the GOP’s efforts to take back the House and Senate.

The Missouri senator also mentioned there are plenty of issues besides the electoral process that Republicans should address.

“The Biden agenda is an agenda that Republicans are going to be talking about, defining themselves based on our differences…there are a lot of things to talk about,” he explained. “I think 2022 has great potential to be an important and good year for Republicans and I hope President Trump puts his energy in that effort.”

The 45th president has recently endorsed a slew of candidates in the midterms to mold the Republican party in his image. During his speech at the North Carolina Republican Convention on Saturday, Trump endorsed Congressman Ted Budd (R-N.C.) for a seat in the Senate in 2022. He announced that his team plans to campaign with Budd ahead of the 2022 midterms.

“We got a lot of hard work so let’s win this together,” Budd declared. “Let’s get back to making America great again.”

Under Biden-Harris:#Demflation: Biggest inflation spike in 13 years.#GasPrices: U.S. pipelines cancelled.#BidenBorderCrisis: Most illegal alien border crossings in 20 years.#AmericaLast: Propose to tax businesses more than Communist China. We need #AmericaFirst back. — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) June 1, 2021

President Trump stated he is confident North Carolina residents will reject Joe Biden’s war on the American worker and family. He went on to stress the survival of the nation as a whole will depend on the ability of Americans to elect Republicans at every level.

“Joe Biden and the Socialist Democrats are the most radical left-wing administration in history,” he announced. “…The survival of America depends upon our ability to elect Republicans at every level starting with the midterms next year.”

Trump has called on Americans to fight for conservative values by ensuring those who are elected will lead the U.S. in the right direction. He predicts the battle to take back a Republican majority in the House and Senate looks especially promising due to the spirit and commitment of patriotic residents in the state.

