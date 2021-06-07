https://www.oann.com/sen-rubio-says-president-trumps-policies-resonate-with-hispanic-voters/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-rubio-says-president-trumps-policies-resonate-with-hispanic-voters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:00 PM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) praised President Trump for his common sense policies and said they has struck a chord with Hispanic voters across the country.

During an interview on Monday, Rubio highlighted the 45th President’s attitude towards working class families and admired him for not dictating how people live their lives. He claimed Hispanic voters were turned off from policies of the left that promoted national unrest and restrictive coronavirus measures.

Rubio added Joe Biden would be able to fix our economy and border security if he just implemented the policies of his predecessor.

“It’s amazing how many people in the real world, including people from Honduras and Guatemala, get it. Despite what the mainstream media is saying, they have the common sense to see through all that disinformation,” he explained. “The problem Biden has is the only way to solve this problem is to go back to doing what President Trump had done in regards to it and he can’t possibly do that politically.”

Meanwhile, Rubio warns Republicans will lose their progress in garnering Hispanic support if they revert to an establishment-centric agenda.

MORE NEWS: Officials Warn Of Potential Hacking Attempts As Ransomware Cyberattacks Are On The Rise

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

