https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/bruce-springsteens-rock-show-return-broadway-only-fully-vaccinated-allowed-attend?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Bruce Springsteen will revive his solo rock show “Springsteen on Broadway” on June 26, but only audience members with proof they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can attend.

The show is among the earliest to reopen on Broadway as the pandemic wanes, others including hits like “Hamilton” and “Wicked” opening again on September 14.

“I loved doing ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” Springsteen said in a statement.

The St. James Theater will host the production. And the company that owns the theater, Jujamcyn Theaters, will require anyone over 16 to be fully vaccinated and anyone under 16 to undergo a virus test before attending the show.

“Guests will need to be fully vaccinated in order to attend SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket,” the company website reads. “Proof of vaccination (or negative test for children under the age of 16) must come directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

