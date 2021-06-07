https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/07/stop-funding-criminals-kamala-harris-greeting-in-guatemala-was-less-than-welcoming-and-hilariously-perfect/

You’d think someone like Kamala Harris who wasn’t even popular enough with her own party to win in her own state would receive a warmer reception in Guatemala, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so we are childish and petty but this made us laugh, bigly.

Kamala Harris Greeted In Guatemala With ‘Go Home’ and ‘Trump Won’ Messages via @Floridianpress

https://t.co/RsrHqmoRho #Flpol — Javier Manjarres (@JavManjarres) June 6, 2021

From The Floridian Press:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ much anticipated “foreign policy” trip to Guatemala to meet with leaders there about what can be done to stem the influx of illegal immigrants that are crossing into the U.S. from that country, got off to a bad start with Air Force 2 having to turn around because of “technical issue” and was then being greeted by pro-Trump, anti-Biden Guatemalan protestors. “It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns,” said Symone Sanders, spokeswoman for VP Harris. But after boarding a new plane and taking the 4 1/2 hour flight to Guatemala, protestors were at the Guatemalan Air Force base waiting for the vice president with open arms and signs. Big signs. One sign simply stated, “Kamala, TRUMP WON,” another told the vice president that “Guatemala as pro-life,” and another want to her to “go home.”

Ouch-ville, population Kammy.

The World knows the truth! — Rene Thompson (@ReneJThom) June 7, 2021

It’s the little things that keep ya’ going, you know?

Heh.

***

