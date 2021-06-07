http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/BGz9GOdYWfc/557110-stormy-daniels-my-attorney-is-in-contact-with-new-york-investigators-as

Stormy Daniels says her lawyer has been in touch with prosecutors in New York City who are investigating former President TrumpDonald TrumpMo Brooks served with Swalwell lawsuit Democratic congressional election review finds party lacked economic, pandemic recovery message in 2020 Courts drowning in backlog pose lingering immigration challenge MORE‘s company.

“I have not been called to testify,” Daniels said during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day” on Monday. “I know that my attorney, Clark Brewster, has been in contact with them and very forthcoming with my willingness to participate.”

It was reported late last month that a grand jury has been seated in the Southern District of New York to investigate possible financial crimes committed by the former president or his company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump lashed out when the development was reported, calling it “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”

“This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors,” Trump said at the time.

Trump’s ex-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress, tax evasion and other charges after making a hush money payment to Daniels to prevent the adult-film star from going public with accusations of an affair with Trump.

Earlier in May, the Federal Election Commission dropped a probe into the payment after failing to find that Trump or his campaign “knowingly and willfully” violated campaign finance law, a decision both Cohen and Daniels blasted.

“I just don’t understand how one man can go to prison for a crime, and somebody else can’t even be investigated,” Daniels said on Monday.

Stormy Daniels says her attorney has been in contact with New York investigators as part of their investigation into former President Trump and his company.https://t.co/HPA0VU5VQp pic.twitter.com/bQ0uhQ7q8Y — New Day (@NewDay) June 7, 2021

Cohen said in a tweet earlier this month that he remains “ready willing and able” to assist investigators with their probe into the Trump Organization.

“I would tell them everything I know,” Daniels said if she was deposed by investigators. “I would tell them I was approached, I would tell them I have evidence that the money came from an account set up at the direction of Donald Trump, I would tell them that money was traced back to Russian funds, I would give them copies of the bank wires and all of the transcripts for that, and I think that anybody should be really terrified that a normal citizen can take the fall for somebody in power.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

