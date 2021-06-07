https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/stunning-graphic-shows-that-donald-trump-got-way-more-likes-and-shares-before-he-was-banned-from-social-media/

We’re not sure what’s so “stunning” about this graphic that shows the number of likes and shares that Donald Trump’s statements received both before and after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Would you believe he had exponentially more likes and shares before he was banned from posting on social media?

We still don’t see what’s stunning about this, except for how it’s stunning that more people aren’t concerned with the power that the unelected social media giants have over political speech.

