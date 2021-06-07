https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/stunning-graphic-shows-that-donald-trump-got-way-more-likes-and-shares-before-he-was-banned-from-social-media/

We’re not sure what’s so “stunning” about this graphic that shows the number of likes and shares that Donald Trump’s statements received both before and after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Would you believe he had exponentially more likes and shares before he was banned from posting on social media?

This stunning graphic from @nytimes shows likes and shares of Donald Trump’s statements before and after his ban from social media. https://t.co/1jDqorFFSd pic.twitter.com/0JPSq5lwnk — Lara Korte (@lara_korte) June 7, 2021

Stunning lol — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 7, 2021

Literally, no one is surprised by this. Banning works. That’s why the Left uses it as a political instrument. https://t.co/KKzJORRTju — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 7, 2021

Wow so you’re telling me a complete ban and black out of someone’s account means there will be less activity regarding that individual. Stunning information. — Nick (@NicksTweet_) June 7, 2021

This says more about #BigTechCensorship than it does about DJT. But #FakeNews is gonna fake. pic.twitter.com/kRuRU8pRCM — Keep it relaxed (@bobdirects) June 7, 2021

More brilliance from the left. Yes. When the water company cuts off the flow of water, the sink won’t fill. Censorship works. That’s why you guys love it so much as long as you are the ones that get to decide. — Neanderthal Nigel (@MoDaddySFO) June 7, 2021

That’s how a ban works 🙄 — GenXenia (@xenia_gen) June 7, 2021

What is stunning about this?

His feed and all posts that could be liked and shared went missing when he was banned, you insufferable idiot. — Good Grief (@carla_wessells) June 7, 2021

That speaks more to the effects of censorship than anything else. Do you prefer people be arbitrarily muted because the ruling technocrats disagree with opinions? Is that your America? That’s a sad commentary on giving people the freedom to make their own judgements about ideas. https://t.co/1Ece9aTU1n — Denny Owen (@DennyOwen8) June 7, 2021

But guys we have to continue to talk about him because he’s relevant and he controls the GOP or something something ORANGE MAN BAD https://t.co/NuC9DVFvLQ — Ron DeSantis Eating Pizza (@PresidentRDS) June 7, 2021

The right side also represents Joe Biden, even though he’s not banned from social media. — Meme〽️ar Gadaffi (@LibyaModel) June 7, 2021

We still don’t see what’s stunning about this, except for how it’s stunning that more people aren’t concerned with the power that the unelected social media giants have over political speech.

