The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a lawsuit alleging that the United States’ all-male military draft amounts to unconstitutional discrimination on the basis of sex.

The challenge, brought by a men’s rights group, claimed that the male-only draft is unlawful in light of a 2013 policy shift by the Defense Department that opened up combat roles to women.

The Biden administration had asked justices to turn away the bid since lawmakers are actively considering the scope of the national registration requirement, and noted that the court previously said the issue was better suited to Congress than judges.

Three justices agreed with the court’s decision to decline the case. They cited the Biden administration’s rationale, but seemed to indicate that they would be open to hearing the case if Congress fails to act.

“It remains to be seen, of course, whether Congress will end gender-based registration under the Military Selective Service Act. But at least for now, the Court’s longstanding deference to Congress on matters of national defense and military affairs cautions against granting review while Congress actively weighs the issue,” wrote Justice Sonia SotomayorSonia SotomayorThe last days of Roe v. Wade? There is nothing ‘civil’ or humane about the detention of noncitizens The death penalty remains the strongest deterrent to violent crime MORE, who was joined by Justices Stephen BreyerStephen BreyerSupreme Court rebuffs death row inmate’s bid for execution by firing squad Juan Williams: Time for Justice Breyer to go Senate panel advances Biden’s first group of judicial nominees MORE and Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughOvernight Health Care: WHO renaming COVID-19 variants | Moderna applies for full vaccine approval | 1.1M NY vaccine passports downloaded since launch Supreme Court denies Johnson & Johnson bid to void billion talc verdict Johnson & Johnson ask Supreme Court to review B talc product verdict MORE.

Military conditions have changed dramatically since the court upheld the draft law in a 1981 decision in the case of Rostker v. Goldberg. The court at the time ruled 6-3 that the Military Selective Service Act’s male-only requirement was justified because of women’s exclusion from combat roles.

The challengers in the new case, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, had argued that the elimination of sex-based barriers in the military without a concurrent broadening of the draft to include women created unjustified sex-based discrimination against men.

A federal judge in Houston ruled in 2019 for the challengers, including two men and a group called the National Coalition for Men. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit reversed that ruling last year, which prompted the challengers’ unsuccessful appeal to the Supreme Court.

The case is National Coalition For Men v. Selective Service System, No. 20-928.

