https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/supreme-court-rejects-challenge-male-military-draft/

The Supreme Court on Monday said it won’t hear an appeal challenging the all-male military draft requirement.

The National Coalition for Men challenged the male-only military draft arguing it discriminates against men.

Per the Military Selective Service Act every male is required to register for the military draft when they turn 18.

The highest court of the land denied the challenge in an order with no dissents, however Justice Sotomayor said she agreed with the court’s decision.

TRENDING: Biden Gives 2-Minute Generic Graduation Speech to Class of 2021 – He Gasps, Squints at his Teleprompter, Looks Lost and Slurs Words – WTH? (VIDEO)

Sotomayor said it is up to Congress to make decisions on matters of national defense.

“It remains to be seen, of course, whether Congress will end gender-based registration under the Military Selective Service Act,” Sotomayor wrote. “But at least for now, the Court’s longstanding deference to Congress on matters of national defense and military affairs cautions against granting review while Congress actively weighs the issue.”

The Obama regime in 2013 lifted a ban on women serving in combat roles and the men’s coalition used this as a basis for their argument, citing the 5th Amendment, CNBC reported.

“The registration requirement is one of the last sex-based classifications in federal law,” Ria Tabacco Mar, an ACLU attorney representing the men’s coalition, wrote in court papers. “It imposes selective burdens on men, reinforces the notion that women are not full and equal citizens, and perpetuates stereotypes about men’s and women’s capabilities.”

“We urge Congress to update the law either by requiring everyone to register for the draft, regardless of their gender, or by not requiring anyone to register,” Attorney Ria Tabacco Mar said Monday in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

