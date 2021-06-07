https://www.theblaze.com/news/surveillance-video-attempted-rape-broad-daylight

Police are seeking the whereabouts of a suspect who reportedly tried to rape a woman Saturday morning in broad daylight in Manhattan, the

New York Post reported on Monday.

What are the details?

According to the outlet, surveillance video captured the moment an unidentified suspect approached a woman from behind as she walked on East 33rd Street near Madison Avenue around 7 a.m. local time.

The suspect then reportedly grabbed the 27-year-old suspect by her throat, shoved her against a storefront, and pulled down his pants. The woman, however, was able to fight back and break away from the suspect.

The suspect, according to surveillance video, appears to be a black male who was wearing dark pants, a gray shirt, and a mask, fled from the scene on foot.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene where they examined the victim. She was treated for a minor cut to the head and was released. She is expected to recover.

WABC-TV

reported that anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-8477.

What else?

A similar act of aggression took place just two weeks ago in Manhattan.

WPIX-TV

reported that police are seeking a suspect for an attempted sexual assault that took place around 12:40 a.m. on West 52nd Street.

The suspect reportedly shoved the victim, a 23-year-old woman, to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her.

When the victim resisted, the suspect reportedly fled on foot.

The woman suffered bumps and bruises, according to police, but was expected to recuperate.

Just last week, a suspect reportedly assaulted and raped a woman in Long Island in broad daylight.

According to WABC-TV, Suffolk County Police detectives said that the assault took place in a wooded area in Coram.

The woman was walking along a trail around 1:45 p.m. during the last week of May when a suspect approached and raped her.

Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron of the Suffolk County Police Department said, “[The victim] reports that she observed an individual following her, a male. At some point, he jumped in front of her and grabbed her. That then resulted in an extremely violent assault to her, where at one point she was knocked unconscious and raped.”

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police described the male suspect as having a “dark complexion with a medium build and unshaven.”

“The detective lieutenant reports to me there is a tremendous amount of his staff and other staff from our police department working on it. It’s an extremely high priority for us to solve this case,” Cameron said. “I would say a forcible rape out in the public, in broad daylight, is very, very unusual in Suffolk County. It’s a very unusual event and we want to solve this case as soon as possible.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

