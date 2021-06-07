https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/team-usa-beat-mexico-in-soccer-mexican-fans-take-it-hard/
PULISIC AMERICAN HERO
pic.twitter.com/adnlqa4POf
— Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) June 7, 2021
Totally disgraceful behavior by Mexico fans tonight pic.twitter.com/PToaUFudkM
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 7, 2021
They clocked one of their own…
Mexico got beat and one of their fans smoked a player on his own team with a bottle
Ls taken all around tonight
pic.twitter.com/pZY59JNhIL
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2021