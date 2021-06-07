https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-cop-saves-choking-newborn

Harrowing video captured the moment a 23-year-old rookie police officer saved the life of a newborn baby who was choking on anti-gas drops.

What are details?

Pottsville, Arkansas, Police Officer Cody Hubbard jumped into action when he arrived on the scene of a call for an infant in distress.

Joe Chronister, the baby’s father, said that he and his wife were giving their newborn baby, Grady, anti-gas drops when the child began choking and losing air.

“We were trying to give Grady his medicine … and he was taking them just fine,” Joe told “Fox & Friends” on Saturday. “Right towards the end, he started choking.”

Chronister and Grady’s mother, Katelin, immediately called 911 for help to save their baby boy.

Hubbard responded to the scene, where he said he was “freaking out” the whole time, but was able to keep it together to save the child’s life.

Body camera footage captured the moment Hubbard clapped Grady on the back to help dislodge the drops and allow him to breathe once more.

Hubbard, a father himself, said that the rescue was “life-changing.”

“Whenever I roll up on this [kind of] call, anytime I deal with something that involves a child, I think about how the parents would want me to treat the child as if it was mine,” he said of his experience working with children and families.

Hubbard said that after the incident, he immediately went to his cruiser and cried.

“It felt good to see how that turned out. Mentally I just broke down,” he told KARK-TV. “I was crying, but it was happy tears.”

The Pottsville Police Department shared an update on its Facebook page Thursday.

The post read, “As an officer you never know what is ahead of you for the day, it can go from 0 to 100 in the blink of an eye. Last Saturday Officer Hubbard went above and beyond to save a little life, thank you Officer Hubbard for your quick response. This is what we are all about!”

KLRT-TV reported that the officer believed he had help “from higher up” and that he prayed that the Lord would be “on [his] side” during the call.

“Pretty much for the Lord to be on my side on this one,” Hubbard said told the station.

KLRT reported that Hubbard is set to receive a lifesaving award later this month.

Joe and Katelin have nothing but gratitude for the officer.

“Thank you so much for saving Grady’s life,” Joe said. “We’re grateful for it.”

