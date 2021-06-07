http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yKKPYMyo1qo/

An East Texas bakery is claiming it lost business and received a “hateful message” after it posted a photo of rainbow heart cookies in celebration of “Pride Month.”

Confections, a locally owned and operated bakery in Lufkin, Texas, shared the photo of their available cookies to Facebook last week to kick off “Pride Month.”

“More LOVE. Less hate,” the bakery wrote in a post. “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here.”

After the post was viewed numerous times, the bakery claimed it received negative feedback.

Today has been hard. Really hard,” the bakery wrote in a later status update. “We lost a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted.” “We received a very hateful message on our business page canceling a large order (5dz) of summer themed cookies for tomorrow morning (that we just finished decorating) because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted,” the bakery added. After the post received attention that many locals had rejected the bakery’s promotion of liberal ideals, the business began receiving support from several members on Facebook, leading to a boost in business from outsiders.

