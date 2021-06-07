https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/education/557122-texas-mom-attends-middle-school-pretending-to-be-13

A Texas mother has been arrested after posing as her 13-year-old daughter and attending her classes in middle school for a day.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Casey Garcia, 30, of San Elizario, after the school district accused her of trespassing and posing as a student on June 1.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office had been made aware of the incident after Garcia uploaded videos of the incident on social media.

One video was titled, “Going to school as my 13yr old daughter (Middle School edition).”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

YES – BLOWING GLASS IS BEAUTIFUL – BUT HOW CAN IT HELP KIDS STAY IN SCHOOL?

CHEF GOES FROM HAUTE CUISINE TO CREATING AFFORDABLE, NUTRITIOUS SCHOOL LUNCHES

CAN CLEANER AIR BOOST ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE?

A NEW LESSON FOR VIRGINIA TEACHERS: HOW TO DEAL WITH SEIZURES

MORE STUDENTS ARE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS THAN EVER BEFORE

Garcia attended her daughter’s classes and even ate in the cafeteria with other students.

“We need better security at our schools. This is what I tried to prove,” Garcia said in another follow-up video. “I didn’t do this to get views. I didn’t do this to get likes. I didn’t do this so people could be mad at me and I can never walk around El Paso again.”

“There have been one too many mass shootings in schools,” she said after her arrest. “That is disgusting to think of that it all could have been prevented just by putting metal detectors and more security. … Are you more concerned that I, a parent, was sitting next to your child or do we really want to wait for the next person taking their Second Amendment right to the extreme?”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Garcia was charged with criminal trespass and tampering with government records and booked on both charges, as well as an unrelated traffic charge. Her bond was a total of $7,908.

“While there was a breach in security by an individual associated as a parent with the school,” said San Elizario Independent School District Superintendent Jeannie Mesa-Chavez, “we want to assure you that our security measures are being reviewed and evaluated.”

READ MORE STORIES ABOUT EDUCATION FROM CHANGING AMERICA

TV STARS CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES DONATE TO CAMPAIGN AGAINST CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS

BIDEN STILL CONSIDERING CANCELLATION OF AS MUCH AS $50K PER PERSON IN STUDENT DEBT

US SECRETARY OF EDUCATION CANCELS $1B OF STUDENT LOAN DEBT

UTAH LEADS THE TOP FIVE STATES TO BE A COLLEGE STUDENT

MORE WOMEN ARE IN MBA PROGRAMS, BUT WORK REMAINS TO BE DONE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

