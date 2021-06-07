https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/07/thats-because-they-hate-our-armed-forces-no-big-whoop-just-the-commander-in-chief-completely-ignoring-d-day/

Gosh, you’d think the Commander in Chief would at least send a freakin’ tweet about the day, right?

BREAKING: Joe Biden went the entire day without acknowledging the anniversary of D-Day on either of his Twitter accounts (@POTUS & @JoeBiden). — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2021

Maybe he just forgot since you know, he forgets a lot about ‘you know, the thing.’

And of course, the media was far too busy comparing Antifa thugs to actual warriors who battled fascism in World War II to bother reporting on the president’s lack of respect for the day.

The last tweet the Biden Twitter account sent was 15 hours ago …

We’re getting America back on track. pic.twitter.com/mb8gZl7v8W — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2021

We’re not ‘off-track’ but … thanks?

And pretty sure we don’t want to be on Biden’s track anyway.

That’s because they hate our armed forces. — Ben Bradshaw (@BBontheRadio) June 7, 2021

Facebook as well. — The Ghost Of Jerry Fletcher (@GhostOfFletcher) June 7, 2021

He doesn’t know what day it is. ;( …🤦‍♂️ — @AngusJames3 (@AngusJames3) June 7, 2021

In fairness he thinks its 2014. — Congrats! You elected the 1% (@hpygoluki) June 7, 2021

And he thinks he’s a senator.

Surprised? — Of Men For Men Podcast (@RodneyLeMacks) June 7, 2021

Odd, since he’s old enough to remember it live. — Tim Terry 🎤 (@tim_radio) June 7, 2021

Ouch.

HA HA HA HA HA

Guess he forgot…..that there was a D Day — Edward J. Casey (@achs_fred) June 7, 2021

Very sad. Thousands of young men, many were still teenagers, gave their lives to stop fascism that day. We should never forget and our president should acknowledge the cost of liberating France and our freedom. — lablover (@njlang4) June 7, 2021

Maybe he was too busy baking those Kamala cookies, he’s so forgetful he forgot to finish her face — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) June 7, 2021

I imagine this is a first.. Shameful — JMans (@Face_Psalmist) June 7, 2021

We did a search on Obama’s old presidential account and weren’t able to find any tweets about DDay … so maybe not a first for a Democrat.

Let’s not pretend they’ve ever actually been real fans of our military.

