https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/06/07/the-aclu-wants-to-force-women-to-go-to-war-to-prove-a-ridiculous-feminist-narrative-n392816
About The Author
Related Posts
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Attacks Federal Gov't, Appears to Take the Side of Alleged Antifa Killer
April 7, 2021
The NFL 2021-2022 Schedule Explained, Sort Of
May 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy