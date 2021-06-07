https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/the-brian-stelter-method-msnbcs-nicolle-wallace-asks-rep-james-clyburn-to-fill-her-up-with-wisdom/

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN’s Brian Stelter had White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on as a guest on his “Reliable Sources” show this weekend, where he lobbed such softballs as asking “what do you think we get wrong” when covering President Biden’s agenda. In other words, how can we do a better job for you aside from transcribing your press briefings?

There was a similar vibe Monday as MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace interviewed Democratic majority whip James Clyburn about the House’s voting rights act, without which America will go the way of the Roman Empire:

.@WhipClyburn: If Congress doesn’t nationalize elections soon, “the greatest democracy on the face of the Earth will go the way of the Roman empire — the history is very clear.” pic.twitter.com/qVCCvpuKYM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2021

Wallace told Clyburn she’d keep it brief because she wanted him to fill her with wisdom.

Nicolle Wallace to Democratic majority whip Jim Clyburn: “I’m going to be really brief because I just need you to fill me up with wisdom here” — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 7, 2021

The Brian Stelter method of interviewing Democratic Party leaders for StateTV. https://t.co/QjLSOo6tJz — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 7, 2021

You forgot to include the 18+ Parental Advisory warning — Bella (@bella_winter_1) June 7, 2021

I’ve seen less simulated copulation in pornos — Stephen (@StephenPro2A) June 7, 2021

NSFW — Judge Smails (@JSmails) June 7, 2021

Is that what they are calling it on the Hill now? Fill me up with “wisdom” — Dohjee (@Dohdoh201) June 7, 2021

Off the chart cringe factor. — AJS (@ajjax53) June 7, 2021

When did the mainstream media become a bunch of groupies? — Jack Prosser (@JackPro33008288) June 7, 2021

Cliff’s notes: Nicolle Wallace asks Jim Clyburn what he wants her to say. — You are being lied to. (@BDC_Towanda25) June 7, 2021

@NicolleDWallace desperate to redeem herself among the establishment for those years in the George W Bush administration. It’s so nauseating. — Kaye 🇺🇸 (@Liberty4Life73) June 7, 2021

Great lazy lefty interview. Tell me again how Nicole Wallace worked for Republicans? And people are pissed at Trump for draining the swamp. — shark bite (@sharkbitetony) June 7, 2021

I think North Korean TV pundits are more critical than the US mainstream news when dealing with a Democratic regime. That Stelter/Psaki interview was the pinnacle of cringe. — Name cannot be blank 🇪🇬🇨🇦 (@MediaIsGarbage) June 7, 2021

Tongue-bath journalism. — Tom Swanson (@TomSwanson15) June 7, 2021

She did it with Beto, remember? Asking HIM how the media can cover him. Unreal. — judy (@judy060709) June 7, 2021

Embarrassing.

