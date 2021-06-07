https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/the-brian-stelter-method-msnbcs-nicolle-wallace-asks-rep-james-clyburn-to-fill-her-up-with-wisdom/

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN’s Brian Stelter had White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on as a guest on his “Reliable Sources” show this weekend, where he lobbed such softballs as asking “what do you think we get wrong” when covering President Biden’s agenda. In other words, how can we do a better job for you aside from transcribing your press briefings?

There was a similar vibe Monday as MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace interviewed Democratic majority whip James Clyburn about the House’s voting rights act, without which America will go the way of the Roman Empire:

Wallace told Clyburn she’d keep it brief because she wanted him to fill her with wisdom.

Embarrassing.

