https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/07/the-intercept-reports-that-mobs-of-mostly-white-parents-influenced-by-conservative-demagogues-are-fighting-critical-race-theory-in-georgia-schools/

Shocking scoop from the Intercept on white people’s racist War on Critical Race Theory:

Parents — mostly white — have been storming school board meetings across the state of Georgia over the last few weeks, heeding a call by conservative demagogues to fight against “critical race theory” being taught in schools. https://t.co/VrAGelPLOL — The Intercept (@theintercept) June 7, 2021

George Chidi writes:

Parents — mostly white — have been storming school board meetings across the state over the last few weeks, heeding a call by conservative demagogues to fight against “critical race theory” being taught in schools. Gov. Brian Kemp wrote a letter to the state board of education last month, calling critical race theory a “divisive, anti-American agenda” which “has no place in Georgia classrooms.” Kemp echoes a wave of protests across the country over the last two months, from rich Virginia suburbanites launching a campaign to oust the state school board to a disrupted meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona, with parents protesting mask mandates — unmasked, of course — along with critical race theory. In practice, these white parents haven’t been railing against the arcane legal theory but against the idea that students should be taught that racism is a real, current problem created by longstanding structural inequality. Local school board meetings have devolved into vitriolic shouting matches, with boards looking for ways to control public comment afterward. … Kemp and others have begun to implicitly draw a connection between the eroding defense of white supremacy among white voters and their own political futures by describing anti-racist education initiatives as inherently political. Basically, they’re saying the quiet part out loud.

Ackshually, they’re saying the loud part out loud: Critical Race Theory is inherently racist and makes no secret of it.

And any parent, white or otherwise, should have a problem with that.

All races should fight this crap! Nothing good comes from teaching hate of any kind against anyone! — SC (@ChathamSherrill) June 7, 2021

Wait, you mean the white people “critical race theory” falsely treats as universally racist have problems with that being taught in school? WHOA. https://t.co/YF6bLQKob4 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 7, 2021

It is sad that anyone would read the lies you write. CRT is literally racism and teaching hate. Wake up. — TJefferson1985 (@Jefferson1985T) June 7, 2021

“We demand to be able to try and make white kids hate themselves and feel personally responsible for things they didnt do.” — IronSuit (@iron_suit) June 7, 2021

Stupid parents and their attempts at raising their children https://t.co/U2gifE9qkU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2021

Alternate headline: Parents – including people of color – have been storming school board meetings across GA to demand that their kids receive a proper education instead of being indoctrinated. There. FIFY. https://t.co/FKFo3nryRc — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) June 7, 2021

>mostly white

>mostly

I’m guessing this means non-whites were well-represented proportionally, otherwise you would have mentioned that — Sunset Ride (@RideSunset) June 7, 2021

Really? Because I have seen brown parents,black parents and biracial parents speaking out against it as well… — THE Farmer’s Wife (@THCfarmersWife) June 7, 2021

“mostly white” So even non-whites are against this bullshit. — Óscar Echeverría Díaz 5.0 (@scarEcheverraD2) June 7, 2021

Yes they are.

Thank you “parents — mostly white —” for your service! https://t.co/0Aq8qURY4i — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) June 7, 2021

And rightly so. — cyrano jones (@jmtham651) June 7, 2021

Good parents! — Dr. Raymond Voetsek 🇿🇦 (@DrVoetsek) June 7, 2021

This sounds excellent! — Chris (@ChrisLi56522750) June 7, 2021

Awesome, thanks for keeping us updated on this excellent decision! — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 7, 2021

You know, it’s all starting to make sense now:

I can see why @ggreenwald regrets founding the Intercept. — The Better Chrissy (@cam5442) June 7, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

