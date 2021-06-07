https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/06/07/todays-hot-topics-on-relevant-radio-housing-markets-mass-participation-media-misinformation-ca-gun-ruling-and-more-n395038

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host the Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio® from 3-6 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

How hot are the housing markets? Realtor Wendy Wilmowski gives us the inside look — and whether the time is right to make a move.

Reason’s Robby Soave explains why the media’s handling of the lab-leak hypothesis shows why media “misinformation” censorship is such a bad idea

Will sloppy writing of a telehealth bill in Congress open the door to remote assisted suicide? Alex Scadenburg explains.

Now that we’re able to go back to Mass, how do we get the most out of it? Dr. Edward Sri gives us some good advice.

Dave Kopel breaks down the big gun-ban case in California

Fr. Tad Pocholczyk on embryo experimentation and the expansion of allotted time

And more to come … stay tuned!

We may add more before the show starts today, plus we will have the chaplet of Divine Mercy in the second hour. We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

